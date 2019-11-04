.

News

The Police will use special cameras to capture videos of law violations or any illegal activities during the presidential election on November 16.

“We have received 71 cameras and 321 jackets,” Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara told a news conference today (Nov 4).

These devices have been donated by two election monitoring groups - People's Actions for Free and Fair Elections and Centre for Monitoring Election Violence.

The Spokesman noted that selected police officers would be given training on the usage of these cameras next week.

“After the presidential election, we will use these cameras, for criminal investigations and to capture videos of unlawful protests to produce them as evidence to court,” Gunasekara told reporters.

He added that the Police have received more than 100 election-related complaints including 64 incidents of law violations, by today, and that 44 suspects have been taken into custody so far.