News

Special cameras for Police during Presidential elections to monitor law violations

4 November 2019 - 45   - 0

The Police will use special cameras to capture videos of law violations or any illegal activities during the presidential election on November 16.

“We have received 71 cameras and 321 jackets,” Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara told a news conference today (Nov 4).

These devices have been donated by two election monitoring groups - People's Actions for Free and Fair Elections and Centre for Monitoring Election Violence.

The Spokesman noted that selected police officers would be given training on the usage of these cameras next week.

“After the presidential election, we will use these cameras, for criminal investigations and to capture videos of unlawful protests to produce them as evidence to court,” Gunasekara told reporters.

He added that the Police have received more than 100 election-related complaints including 64 incidents of law violations, by today, and that 44 suspects have been taken into custody so far.

  Comments - 0

  • Leave a comment



Top Stories

Kashyapa Thera begins hunger strike against MCC agreement

Ven. Ududumbara Kashyapa Thera has begun a fast-unto-death protest against the proposed Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement at the Inde...

5 November 2019 - Views : 27

Supplementary, paramedic officers on strike in the South

5 November 2019

Industry stakeholders urge formulation of national milk production policy

5 November 2019

Police probe suspicious death of elderly woman

5 November 2019

Features & Analysis

Tri-Nation concert for Peace this evening

A Tri-Nation concert for Peace presented by The Voice by Ishan De Lanerolle with the Ao Naga Choir, India and the Fri...

Applications for UK Government’s Chevening Scholarship to close on Nov. 5

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK will close on November 5, 2019, with applications to be su...

In pictures : Christmas cake mixing at Taj Samudra

The Taj Samudra recently held its traditional cake mixing celebrations at the Grand Marquee. Captured here are images...

Designer Nayana Ascharya Peiris among BBC's 100 inspiring women of 2019

Designer Nayana Ascharya Peiris has been named among the BBC's 100 inspiring and influential women from arou...

ONLINE

Home
News
Business
World
Sports
Gallery

Matrimonial
Videos
E-Paper
Online Edition Archive
Print Edition
Print Edition Archive

Print Edition

Home
News
Columns
Editorial
Sunday Times 2
Plus
Sports

Magazine
Business Times
Funday Times
Art
Mirror
TV Times

also follow us on

CONTACT

Editor (Print) : editor@sundaytimes.wnl.lk - +94 0112 331276
Timesonline Team : timesonline@sundaytimes.wnl.lk
- +94 0112479341
Advertising : +94 0112 479540, +94 0112 479579,
Address : No. 08, Hunupitiya Cross Road, Colombo 02. P.O. Box 1136, Colombo.
Web Advertising Inquiry
+94 77 372 7288 - Dilan
+94 77 567 1710 - Charith

All the content on this website is copyright protected and can be reproduced only by giving the due courtesy to 'sundaytimes.lk' Copyright © 2015 Wijeya Newspapers Ltd.