News

Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Sri Lanka discussed the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after Indian government scrapped the special status given to the state in its Constitution for decades.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Janak Marapana yesteray briefing his Sri Lankan counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir,which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions, a statement from Pakistan High Commission said.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region. He also highlighted the danger of India carrying out a false flag operation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir to divert the attention.

The Foreign Minister apprised the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines, communications blackout and complete lock-down for the last 23 days. He also said that an international organization Genocide Watch had issued a “Genocide Alert” for Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that the situation was extremely alarming. The use of force by the Indian forces could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Thilak Marapana said that Sri Lanka was following the situation with concern. He said that Sri Lanka valued its relationship with Pakistan and they are looking forward to the visit by the Foreign Minister to Sri Lanka. The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.