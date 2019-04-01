News

Court temporarily suspends driving license of Dimuth Karunaratne ; case to be heard on May 02

1 April 2019 - 71   - 0

Sri Lanka test captain Dimuth Karunaratne who was involved in an accident yesterday has been granted two surety bails of Rs 100,000 each.

The bail was granted when Mr Karunaratne was produced before Colombo Traffic Court Magistrate Saliya Channa Abeyratne today (Apr 01). Meanwhile, court also imposed a temporary suspension on the driving license of Mr. Karunaratne.

During today's hearing, the national test captain delivered an open statement in court saying he would replace the damaged three-wheeler belonging to the injured victim with a new one.

The case would be taken up for further hearing on May 02.

