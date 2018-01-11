News

Term of Office: SC to convey its decision to President

11 January 2018 - 17   - 0

The Supreme Court has stated that it would convey its decision on President Maithripala Sirisenas' term of office to the President. 

The Court held an open hearing today where arguments were presented by various sides on the matter. 

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court heard arguments over a request made by President Sirisena from the Supreme Court for an opinion on whether he can stay in office as President for six years – till 2021. 

The matter was taken up before a Supreme Court five-judge-bench comprising Chief Justice Priyasath Dep, Justice Eva Wanasundara, Justice Buwaneka Aluvihare, Justice Sisira de Abrew and Justice K.T. Chitrasiri. 

Earlier, in his communication to Chief Justice Priyasath Dep, President Sirisena had asked;

“Whether, in terms of Provisions of the Constitution, I, as the person elected and succeeding to the office of President and having assumed such office in terms of Article 32(1) of the Constitution on 09th January 2015, have any impediment to continue in the office of President for a period of 6 years from 09th January 2015, the date on which the result of my election to the office of President was declared”.

  Comments - 0

  • Leave a comment

Top Stories

UN child rights committee to review Sri Lanka

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child is meeting in Geneva from January 15 to 2 February to review children’s rights in eight countries...

11 January 2018 - Views : 0

Term of Office: SC to convey its decision to President

11 January 2018

President Sirisena can hold office for six years - AG tells SC

11 January 2018

Indictments served on Wimal in bribery case

11 January 2018



style="display:inline-block;width:300px;height:250px"
data-ad-client="ca-pub-6200193111498313"
data-ad-slot="1999573490">

 

Features & Analysis

Former EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton enjoys Lankan getaway

Actress Louisa Lytton  left behind her onstage character Betty Rizzo, as she celebrated the end of her theatre g...

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and  The Countess of Wessex to visit Lanka in Jan

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and  The Countess of Wessex, will visit Sri Lanka from  January 31 to&n...

First Outlet of “Ministry Of Crab” in India to open in Mumbai

Ministry of Crab Restaurant signed a Franchise Agreement with Gourmet Investments Private Limited, one...

Oprah Winfrey becomes first black woman to be awarded a Golden Globe of lifetime achievement

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oprah Winfrey became the first black woman to be awarded a Golden Globe for lifetime achievem...

Most Popular



style="display:inline-block;width:300px;height:250px"
data-ad-client="ca-pub-6200193111498313"
data-ad-slot="1999573490">

ONLINE

Home
News
Business
World
Sports
Gallery

Matrimonial
Videos
E-Paper
Online Edition Archive
Print Edition
Print Edition Archive

Print Edition

Home
News
Columns
Editorial
Sunday Times 2
Plus
Sports

Magazine
Business Times
Funday Times
Art
Mirror
TV Times

also follow us on

CONTACT

Editor (Print) : editor@sundaytimes.wnl.lk - +94 0112 331276
Timesonline Team : timesonline@sundaytimes.wnl.lk
- +94 0112479341
Advertising : +94 0112 479540, +94 0112 479579,
Address : No. 08, Hunupitiya Cross Road, Colombo 02. P.O. Box 1136, Colombo.

All the content on this website is copyright protected and can be reproduced only by giving the due courtesy to 'sundaytimes.lk' Copyright © 2015 Wijeya Newspapers Ltd.