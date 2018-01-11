.

News

The Supreme Court has stated that it would convey its decision on President Maithripala Sirisenas' term of office to the President.

The Court held an open hearing today where arguments were presented by various sides on the matter.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court heard arguments over a request made by President Sirisena from the Supreme Court for an opinion on whether he can stay in office as President for six years – till 2021.

The matter was taken up before a Supreme Court five-judge-bench comprising Chief Justice Priyasath Dep, Justice Eva Wanasundara, Justice Buwaneka Aluvihare, Justice Sisira de Abrew and Justice K.T. Chitrasiri.

Earlier, in his communication to Chief Justice Priyasath Dep, President Sirisena had asked;

“Whether, in terms of Provisions of the Constitution, I, as the person elected and succeeding to the office of President and having assumed such office in terms of Article 32(1) of the Constitution on 09th January 2015, have any impediment to continue in the office of President for a period of 6 years from 09th January 2015, the date on which the result of my election to the office of President was declared”.