Features
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and The Countess of Wessex, will visit Sri Lanka from January 31 to February 4, 2018. Their Royal Highnesses will represent Her Majesty The Queen at the 70th anniversary celebration of Sri Lanka’s independence on February 4.
According to a media release from the British High Commission the Earl and Countess will travel to Colombo and other parts of Sri Lanka, celebrating the long-standing friendship between the two countries and shared interest in the Commonwealth, youth development and education.
Their Royal Highnesses will meet participants in The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award and young Sri Lankans selected as Queen’s Young Leaders, an initiative to recognise and celebrate exceptional young people across the Commonwealth. The Earl and Countess will also meet representatives of a number of projects advancing causes they support through their work, including MENCAFEP, whose work to help differently-abled children and their families in the Nuwara Eliya, Trincomalee and Batticaloa Districts illustrates the close links between the people of Sri Lanka and
the United Kingdom, the statement said.
The Supreme Court has stated that it would convey its decision on President Maithripala Sirisenas' term of office to the President. ...
11 January 2018 - Views : 17
11 January 2018
11 January 2018
11 January 2018
Actress Louisa Lytton left behind her onstage character Betty Rizzo, as she celebrated the end of her theatre g...
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and The Countess of Wessex, will visit Sri Lanka from January 31 to&n...
Ministry of Crab Restaurant signed a Franchise Agreement with Gourmet Investments Private Limited, one...
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oprah Winfrey became the first black woman to be awarded a Golden Globe for lifetime achievem...